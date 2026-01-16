Prabhas's 'Spirit' drops in theaters March 5, 2027 Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

Prabhas is set to play a cop for the first time in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The film hits theaters on March 5, 2027, and teams him up with Triptii Dimri, who is reuniting with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after her work on Animal.

Expect plenty of action as his character takes on a mafia syndicate.