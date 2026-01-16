Prabhas's 'Spirit' drops in theaters March 5, 2027
Entertainment
Prabhas is set to play a cop for the first time in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
The film hits theaters on March 5, 2027, and teams him up with Triptii Dimri, who is reuniting with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after her work on Animal.
Expect plenty of action as his character takes on a mafia syndicate.
Where can you watch?
Spirit will release in theaters worldwide.
What's the vibe?
With Vanga writing, directing, and editing, Spirit is a cop thriller packed with bold scenes and intense action.
The cast includes Vivek Oberoi as the villain and Prakash Raj in a key role.
Production and shooting dates have not been disclosed.