Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' gets a new poster
Prabhas is back, but this time in a horror-comedy twist with The Raja Saab, hitting theaters on December 5, 2025.
Directed by Maruthi Dasari, the film features Prabhas in a double role: both a young guy and the ghostly former owner of an old cinema hall.
'The Raja Saab': Story, cast, and streaming details
The story mixes supernatural fun with a family property feud and stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Sanjay Dutt.
The Hindi streaming rights were snapped up by Netflix for ₹100 crore—a huge deal.
After some post-production delays, the team dropped an official teaser on June 16 that's already got fans buzzing for December.