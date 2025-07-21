Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' gets a new poster

'The Raja Saab': Story, cast, and streaming details

The story mixes supernatural fun with a family property feud and stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Sanjay Dutt.

The Hindi streaming rights were snapped up by Netflix for ₹100 crore—a huge deal.

After some post-production delays, the team dropped an official teaser on June 16 that's already got fans buzzing for December.