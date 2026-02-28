Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' now streaming: Where to watch
Entertainment
Prabhas's horror-comedy The Raja Saab is now streaming on JioHotstar after its theatrical release in January didn't quite take off.
The film is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with a Hindi version dropping March 6.
'The Raja Saab' was made on ₹400cr budget
Despite a huge ₹400 crore (reported by The Times of India and Hindustan Times) budget and a big cast, The Raja Saab brought in only ₹208 crore worldwide—falling short of expectations and ending up with a major loss.
OTT platform, story, cast of the film
You'll need an OTTplay Premium subscription to catch it on JioHotstar.
The story follows Raju as he unravels spooky family secrets inside his grandfather's haunted mansion.