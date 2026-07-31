Prabhu and Nidimoru announce pregnancy in June after December wedding
Entertainment
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are set to become parents for the first time. After tying the knot in December 2025, they announced their pregnancy in June 2026.
Sharing her feelings, Prabhu said, "I've always wanted to be a mother.... I'm filled with gratitude, learning every day, and getting ready to embrace whatever comes next."
Nidimoru celebrates 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' response
The couple's Instagram is all smiles, recently posting a car selfie in matching maroon outfits with playful pouts.
While gearing up for parenthood, both are also riding high professionally: Nidimoru is celebrating the response to his latest project Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Prabhu, adding to their streak of collaborations like The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny.