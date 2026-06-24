Prabhu announces pregnancy, maternity leave at 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' event
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu just announced she's expecting a baby, confirming the news at her film Maa Inti Bangaaram's success event.
She told fans she'll be taking a brief maternity leave after finishing her current projects, but promised, "I'll be back with another film for my fans."
Her appearance with a baby bump had already sparked rumors online.
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' crosses 50cr worldwide
Maa Inti Bangaaram is riding high after its June 19 release, crossing ₹50 crore worldwide.
Directed by Nandini Reddy and co-produced by Samantha, it's their third team-up and marks a big moment after Samantha's public fight with myositis.
Despite the break, she reassured everyone that she'll return to acting soon, so fans can look forward to more from her post-maternity leave.