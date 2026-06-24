Prabhu announces pregnancy, maternity leave at 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' event

'Maa Inti Bangaaram' crosses 50cr worldwide

Maa Inti Bangaaram is riding high after its June 19 release, crossing ₹50 crore worldwide.

Directed by Nandini Reddy and co-produced by Samantha, it's their third team-up and marks a big moment after Samantha's public fight with myositis.

Despite the break, she reassured everyone that she'll return to acting soon, so fans can look forward to more from her post-maternity leave.