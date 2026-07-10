Prabhu backs Akkineni's rural drama 'Lenin' amid Nagarjuna praise
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu just showed some love for her ex-brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni's new film, Lenin.
The rural action drama, directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and starring Bhagyashri Borse, hit theaters on July 10. The movie has been getting attention after Akhil's dad, Nagarjuna, gave it a thumbs up.
Prabhu calls 'Lenin' "big blockbuster vibes"
Samantha took to social media to share a visual from the film and sent her best wishes to the whole Lenin team, calling it "big blockbuster vibes."
Her public support stands out since she split from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, showing there's still goodwill despite past rumors of family tension.