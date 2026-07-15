Prabhu confirms pregnancy with director Nidimoru, expecting 1st child
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu just shared that she's expecting her first child with director Raj Nidimoru.
After fans spotted her baby bump at a recent film event, she confirmed the news, saying, "It's definitely new and exciting. But I've been waiting for this moment for a while now. I've always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I'll be giving this my all."
Prabhu posts from Thailand wellness retreat
Samantha says this journey brings her "a different, new kind of strength and purpose." She's been posting about self-care from a Thailand wellness retreat and calls it a reminder to slow down.
Married to Nidimoru since December 2025 (he's behind hits like The Family Man), Samantha is embracing motherhood after big career wins and personal changes in recent years.