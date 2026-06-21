Prabhu returns after 3 years 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' ₹25.50cr worldwide

Prabhu credits female viewers for opening

Samantha shared on Instagram that she feels "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us." especially from female viewers who played a big part in the strong opening.

The film pulled in ₹14.90 crore from India and another ₹10.60 crore overseas, according to Sacnilk.

It's produced by Samantha's Tralala Moving Pictures along with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru, and features Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, and Sreemukhi in key roles.