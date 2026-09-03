AR Rahman's acting debut 'Moonwalk' to clash with 'Ramayana'

In addition to acting in Moonwalk, Rahman has also composed its music.

The composer plays an "angry young film director" in his extended cameo.

Speaking about his role earlier, Rahman told The Hollywood Reporter India, "I'm used to that character. I can be a control freak sometimes."

Apart from Prabhudeva and Rahman, the drama also stars actors Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Nishma, Sushmitha, and Redin Kingsley, among others.