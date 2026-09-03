AR Rahman's acting debut 'Moonwalk' to clash with 'Ramayana'
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Moonwalk, directed by Manoj NS and starring actor Prabhudeva, will hit screens on Diwali this year. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Behindwoods Productions, which stated that the movie promises a grand festive celebration filled with laughter and unforgettable family moments. The film also marks the acting debut of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. It will clash with Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana, starring Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi.
Dual role
Meet the ensemble cast of the project
In addition to acting in Moonwalk, Rahman has also composed its music.
The composer plays an "angry young film director" in his extended cameo.
Speaking about his role earlier, Rahman told The Hollywood Reporter India, "I'm used to that character. I can be a control freak sometimes."
Apart from Prabhudeva and Rahman, the drama also stars actors Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Nishma, Sushmitha, and Redin Kingsley, among others.
Unique casting
Babu's 16 different roles!
Another highlight of Moonwalk is Babu's performance in 16 different roles.
The film aims to blend comedy, music, and dance into a vibrant cinematic celebration.
Director Manoj, who is also the CEO of Behindwoods, said in a statement, "Deepavali is a festival that brings families together, and we want Moonwalk to do the same. This film has been created as a celebration of happiness, laughter, music, and dance."
Multilingual release
More about the film
Moonwalk will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
The worldwide distribution rights have been acquired by Romeo Pictures, while Lahari has bagged the music rights.
The film's cinematography is by Anoop V Shylaja, choreography by Sekhar VJ and Piyush Shazia, production design by Shanoo, and costume design by Divya George and Swetha Raju.