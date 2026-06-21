Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' earns 25.50cr worldwide in 2 days
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is off to a flying start, earning ₹25.50 crore worldwide in just two days.
The movie pulled in ₹12.85 crore net from India and got a solid boost from overseas fans too.
Telugu nets 7.15cr, India gross 14.90cr
On Saturday, the Telugu version led the charge with ₹7.15 crore net and a strong 51% occupancy across 2,023 shows.
International markets added another ₹4 crore that day, pushing the India gross to ₹14.90 crore by Saturday night.
To celebrate, Samantha thanked viewers (especially female fans) on social media and marked the milestone with a success meet alongside her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, making it a pretty memorable weekend for both!