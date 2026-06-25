Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' earns 35.62cr in India 1st week

'Maa Inti Bangaaram' crosses 50cr worldwide

Worldwide, the movie has crossed ₹50 crore, making it Samantha's biggest solo hit yet and outpacing her previous films. The Telugu version also outperformed the Tamil release.

Produced by Samantha, Raj, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures, the film follows Jhansi as she tries to fit into her husband's family while dealing with her past. Positive reviews are rolling in, marking a heartfelt comeback for Samantha on the big screen.