Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' earns 35.62cr in India 1st week
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is off to a strong start, earning ₹35.62 crore in India during its first week.
Released on June 19, it picked up momentum over the weekend, hitting ₹10.10 crore on Sunday before slowing down midweek.
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' crosses 50cr worldwide
Worldwide, the movie has crossed ₹50 crore, making it Samantha's biggest solo hit yet and outpacing her previous films. The Telugu version also outperformed the Tamil release.
Produced by Samantha, Raj, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures, the film follows Jhansi as she tries to fit into her husband's family while dealing with her past. Positive reviews are rolling in, marking a heartfelt comeback for Samantha on the big screen.