Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' made for 20cr earns 90.15cr worldwide
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is smashing box office records.
Made for ₹20 crore, it has already pulled in ₹90.15 crore worldwide and is closing in on the big ₹100 crore milestone thanks to strong ticket sales both in India and abroad.
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' top female-led Telugu
The film has earned ₹56.10 crore net in India (₹64.95 crore gross), plus a solid ₹25.20 crore overseas: North America alone brought in over $2 million by its third weekend.
Maa Inti Bangaaram beat Arundhati's lifetime earnings of ₹70 crore within just 10 days, making it the top female-led Telugu movie so far.
Fun fact: Samantha's husband Raj Nidimoru co-produced and contributed to the screenplay!