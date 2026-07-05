Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' made for 20cr earns 90.15cr worldwide

'Maa Inti Bangaaram' top female-led Telugu

The film has earned ₹56.10 crore net in India (₹64.95 crore gross), plus a solid ₹25.20 crore overseas: North America alone brought in over $2 million by its third weekend.

Maa Inti Bangaaram beat Arundhati's lifetime earnings of ₹70 crore within just 10 days, making it the top female-led Telugu movie so far.

Fun fact: Samantha's husband Raj Nidimoru co-produced and contributed to the screenplay!