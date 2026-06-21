Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' nears ₹20cr after 3 days
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest action-packed film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is making waves at the box office.
Released on June 19 and directed by BV Nandini Reddy, it's already close to hitting ₹20 crore in India after just three days.
The story follows Samantha as an ex-assassin who returns to her old life to protect her family, and audiences seem hooked.
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Sunday ₹6.84cr
The movie pulled in ₹6.84 crore on Sunday alone, with Friday and Saturday bringing in ₹5.35 crore and ₹7.65 crore respectively.
Telugu-speaking regions led the charge: just the Telugu version earned ₹6.57 crore from 1,814 shows on Sunday! The Tamil version added another ₹0.27 crore from 464 shows.
With occupancy jumping from 31.9% on Friday to 50.9% by Sunday, it looks like this film's momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.