Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' nears ₹20cr after 3 days

'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Sunday ₹6.84cr

The movie pulled in ₹6.84 crore on Sunday alone, with Friday and Saturday bringing in ₹5.35 crore and ₹7.65 crore respectively.

Telugu-speaking regions led the charge: just the Telugu version earned ₹6.57 crore from 1,814 shows on Sunday! The Tamil version added another ₹0.27 crore from 464 shows.

With occupancy jumping from 31.9% on Friday to 50.9% by Sunday, it looks like this film's momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.