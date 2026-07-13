Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' to stream JioHotstar July 17
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's blockbuster Maa Inti Bangaaram is dropping on JioHotstar on July 17, 2026.
Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, this action-packed Telugu film became the highest-grossing female-led movie in its industry and marked Prabhu's biggest solo success yet.
The announcement was jointly made by the streaming platform and Samantha's production banner.
Prabhu plays former assassin Swarna
Prabhu stars as Swarna, a former assassin hoping for a quiet family life until her past resurfaces and danger follows.
The cast also features Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Diganth Manchale, Sreemukhi, and Anand.
With Raj Nidimoru behind the story and Santhosh Narayanan on music, the film has earned both critical praise and box office love.
For now, only the Telugu version is confirmed for streaming. Other languages are still in the queue.