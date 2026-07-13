Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' to stream JioHotstar July 17

Prabhu plays former assassin Swarna

Prabhu stars as Swarna, a former assassin hoping for a quiet family life until her past resurfaces and danger follows.

The cast also features Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Diganth Manchale, Sreemukhi, and Anand.

With Raj Nidimoru behind the story and Santhosh Narayanan on music, the film has earned both critical praise and box office love.

For now, only the Telugu version is confirmed for streaming. Other languages are still in the queue.