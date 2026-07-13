Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' crosses ₹100cr despite women-led skepticism
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu just shared how people doubted her film Maa Inti Bangaram because it was led by a female actor.
Despite the skepticism, the movie has now smashed past ₹100 crore at the global box office, a big win for women-led stories.
Prabhu recalls exhibitor dismissing heroine film
Samantha recalled overhearing an exhibitor say, "Why would anyone watch a heroine film?... Who will come? Nobody."
Her film's success proves there's real demand for women-led movies and shows that old industry biases can be challenged and beaten.