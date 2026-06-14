Prabhu's PR team denies viral health rumors and reassures fans
Entertainment
Rumors about veteran actor Prabhu's health went viral on social media, sparking concern among fans.
His PR team quickly stepped in, reassuring everyone that Prabhu is hale and healthy, and asking people not to believe or spread false news.
Prabhu still active 'Marshal' with Karthi
Prabhu's team pointed out how sharing unverified information can cause unnecessary panic, referencing similar rumors about actor Karthik.
They urged fans to use social media responsibly.
Despite the buzz, Prabhu is still active in films, including his upcoming project Marshal with Karthi, showing he's as strong as ever in South Indian cinema.