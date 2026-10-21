Prabhu's Secret Alchemist posts ₹120cr revenue with eightfold growth
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fragrance label, Secret Alchemist, has pulled off a major win: ₹120 crore in revenue, with the brand recording eightfold growth over the past eight months.
Co-founded with Ankita Thadani and Akash Vali, the brand is making waves for its clean formulations and rapid growth in India's competitive fragrance scene.
Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' ₹100cr hit
Secret Alchemist isn't her only venture: Samantha also co-founded Saaki (fashion), Mile Collective (activewear), and Gataca (supplements).
On the big screen, her latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram smashed records by crossing ₹100 crore at the box office, becoming the top-grossing female-led Telugu film ever.