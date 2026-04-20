'Practical Magic 2' trailer drops as Bullock and Kidman return

'Practical Magic 2' release Sept 18

Alongside Bullock and Kidman, the sequel brings in Joey King, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena, and Solly McLeod. Fan favorites Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are also back as the iconic aunts.

Written by Akiva Goldman and Georgia Pitchett, with both leads producing, this film marks Bullock's first movie since 2022.

Practical Magic 2 hits theaters September 18, so mark your calendars!