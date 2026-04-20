'Practical Magic 2' trailer drops as Bullock and Kidman return
Entertainment
The trailer for Practical Magic 2 just dropped!
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back as the Owens sisters, returning to their quirky New England hometown.
This time, a mysterious newcomer played by Lee Pace stirs up fresh magical trouble and kicks off a whole new adventure.
'Practical Magic 2' release Sept 18
Alongside Bullock and Kidman, the sequel brings in Joey King, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena, and Solly McLeod. Fan favorites Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are also back as the iconic aunts.
Written by Akiva Goldman and Georgia Pitchett, with both leads producing, this film marks Bullock's first movie since 2022.
Practical Magic 2 hits theaters September 18, so mark your calendars!