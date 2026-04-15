'Practical Magic 2' CinemaCon trailer: Sandra-Nicole return as Owens sisters
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the beloved 1998 film Practical Magic, titled Practical Magic 2, has finally unveiled its trailer. The original stars, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, are back as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in this new installment. The trailer, revealed to the CinemaCon 2026 audience, gave a glimpse into their lives as they navigate love, family, magic, and chaos while trying to break a generational curse.
Plot synopsis
Joey King plays one of Bullock's daughters
In Practical Magic 2, the Owens sisters are part of a multi-generational family of witches who have been cursed to live without love for centuries. To break this curse, they must confront their darkest secrets and make sacrifices for one another. The trailer also introduces new characters, including Joey King as one of Bullock's daughters.
Production details
Cast and crew of the film
The sequel is directed by Susanne Bier, known for her work on The Perfect Couple and Bird Box. Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original film, has returned to write the script along with Georgia Pritchett from Succession. The film also stars Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena, and Solly McLeod. It will be released by Warner Bros. in theaters worldwide on September 11.