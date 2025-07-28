Prada's ₹1.5L shoes spark 'cultural appropriation' debate

Luxury brands must respect cultures they borrow from: Netizens

While some designers say Prada's shoes are "inspired by Indian juttis," critics point out the brand hasn't credited or compensated the original makers.

Prada denies copying, calling their pumps "general leather sandals."

Still, this isn't their first run-in with such criticism—earlier this year, they faced backlash over Kolhapuri chappal-inspired sandals too.

The debate has sparked fresh calls for luxury brands to show more respect (and maybe some support) to the cultures they borrow from.