Ready to explore comedy, mystery: 'Special Ops 2' actor Tahir Bhasin Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who you might know from Special Ops Season 2, says he's ready to try out new genres like full-on comedy and mystery.

He shared, "It takes a certain skill to play protagonist and antagonist; what my takeaway from the industry has been the ability to do a romantic drama and an all-out thriller with the same amount of ease."