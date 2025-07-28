Ready to explore comedy, mystery: 'Special Ops 2' actor Tahir Bhasin
Tahir Raj Bhasin, who you might know from Special Ops Season 2, says he's ready to try out new genres like full-on comedy and mystery.
He shared, "It takes a certain skill to play protagonist and antagonist; what my takeaway from the industry has been the ability to do a romantic drama and an all-out thriller with the same amount of ease."
From 'Mardaani' to 'Special Ops 2'
Bhasin started out playing the bad guy in Mardaani (2014), then took on roles in Chhichhore.
In Special Ops 2, he's Sudheer Awasthi—a mastermind trying to shake up India's economy—but doesn't get much screen time with co-stars Kay Kay Menon or Prakash Raj.
Wanting to evolve as an actor
Calling himself a "greedy" actor for wanting more variety, Bhasin is now filming a Netflix mystery series with Parineeti Chopra and gearing up for season three of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein.
For him, it's all about evolving beyond his early days as Mardaani's villain.