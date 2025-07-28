Next Article
'Pati Patni Aur Panga': Hina Khan, Gurmeet among celebrity couples
Get ready for "Pati Patni Aur Panga," launching August 2 at 9:30pm on TV.
Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, this reality show brings together six celebrity couples—including Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal and Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary—to take on challenges that put their chemistry and teamwork to the test.
Where to watch
Episodes drop weekly on TV and stream at the same time on JioHotstar (with an OTTplay Premium subscription).
There's no free streaming option, so you'll need a subscription to tune in online.
Expect plenty of drama and laughs
The lineup mixes TV stars, comedians, and even athletes—expect plenty of drama, laughs, and some genuinely sweet moments as these couples participate in the show.