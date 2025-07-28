'Pati Patni Aur Panga': Hina Khan, Gurmeet among celebrity couples Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Get ready for "Pati Patni Aur Panga," launching August 2 at 9:30pm on TV.

Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, this reality show brings together six celebrity couples—including Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal and Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary—to take on challenges that put their chemistry and teamwork to the test.