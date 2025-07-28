'Saamrajya' trailer: Vijay Deverakonda is a spy in criminal world Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

The Hindi trailer for Vijay Deverakonda's new film Saamrajya (the Hindi title for Kingdom) is out now, giving us a peek at his role as Surya—a spy who turns rebel inside a criminal empire.

Expect plenty of twists, betrayals, and intense action as Surya navigates shifting loyalties and tough choices.