'Saamrajya' trailer: Vijay Deverakonda is a spy in criminal world
The Hindi trailer for Vijay Deverakonda's new film Saamrajya (the Hindi title for Kingdom) is out now, giving us a peek at his role as Surya—a spy who turns rebel inside a criminal empire.
Expect plenty of twists, betrayals, and intense action as Surya navigates shifting loyalties and tough choices.
Ranbir narrates the Hindi version of the trailer
Adding something special, Ranbir Kapoor narrates the Hindi version of the trailer (while Jr. NTR and Suriya voice the Telugu and Tamil versions).
Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, Saamrajya also features Bhagyashree Borse, Satyadev, and Manish Choudhary.
The film hits theaters worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi on July 31.