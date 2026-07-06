Pradeep Ranganathan announces debut production: Meet cast and crew

Choreography details

Here are the other key players

The film will also offer action and dance sequences. Dinesh Kasi has been roped in to choreograph the stunts, while Anusha Viswanathan will handle the dance choreography. The sound mixing will be done by Tapas Nayak. Jobina Vincent and Jeevasriyarasi are the two costume designers for PR Show, with Suresh Ravi serving as the colorist. Meanwhile, Ranganathan, who made his acting debut in Love Today (2022), last headlined Love Insurance Kompany.