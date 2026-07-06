Pradeep Ranganathan announces debut production: Meet cast and crew
What's the story
Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan has announced his debut as a producer with a project tentatively titled PR Show. The film will be co-directed by six assistant directors of Ranganathan, collectively known as the Alpha unit. The lead roles will be played by Mamitha Baiju, who starred in Dude alongside Ranganathan, and Ashwath Marimuthu, who directed him in Dragon.
Announcement details
Announcement video introduces the entire cast
The announcement of PR Show was made through a video shared on Ranganathan's social media accounts. The video begins with Baiju throwing a dagger at Marimuthu, who effortlessly catches it. The other cast members are then introduced, including Telugu actor Sivaji Sontineni, Swasika, and Lizzie Antony. Anamika Mahi will also make her debut in this film.
Production team
Crew members of 'PR Show'
Apart from the lead actors, PR Show has an impressive lineup of crew members. The story is written by Ranganathan, while Sai Abhyankkar will compose the music. Dinesh Purushothaman will handle cinematography, and editing will be done by Pradeep E Raghav. Ganesh Hari and Saif Thooyavan are also part of the project as associate editor and assistant editor, respectively.
Choreography details
Here are the other key players
The film will also offer action and dance sequences. Dinesh Kasi has been roped in to choreograph the stunts, while Anusha Viswanathan will handle the dance choreography. The sound mixing will be done by Tapas Nayak. Jobina Vincent and Jeevasriyarasi are the two costume designers for PR Show, with Suresh Ravi serving as the colorist. Meanwhile, Ranganathan, who made his acting debut in Love Today (2022), last headlined Love Insurance Kompany.