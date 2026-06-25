'Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story' 1st look shows Rao
Entertainment
The first look at Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story is out, showing Rajkummar Rao as special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.
The film dives into Nikam's fight to bring Ajmal Kasab to justice after the November 26 Mumbai attacks.
Mark your calendars: it's hitting theaters August 7, 2026.
Rao shows Marathi fluency, Arun directs
Rao's intense performance stands out, from his Marathi fluency to his courtroom presence.
Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Maddock Films, the movie also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Tarun Sharma.
Prahaar promises a gripping look at the emotional and professional challenges behind one of India's most important legal battles.