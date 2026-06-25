'Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story' 1st look shows Rao

Rao shows Marathi fluency, Arun directs

Rao's intense performance stands out, from his Marathi fluency to his courtroom presence.

Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Maddock Films, the movie also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Tarun Sharma.

Prahaar promises a gripping look at the emotional and professional challenges behind one of India's most important legal battles.