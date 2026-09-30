'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story' trailer shows Rao as Nikam
The trailer for Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is out, putting Rajkummar Rao in the shoes of special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam during the intense Ajmal Kasab trial after the November 26 Mumbai attacks.
This courtroom drama, directed by Avinash Arun, promises a closer look at both the legal battle and its impact on Nikam's personal life.
Rao's Marathi portrayal and Kasab claim
Rao's transformation, complete with Marathi dialogues and a striking new look, really brings Nikam to life.
The trailer ramps up when Kasab claims he was only a tourist who had come to explore Mumbai when the attacks took place, adding to the tension.
With Wamiqa Gabbi and Sikandar Kher joining the cast, Prahaar lands in theaters on October 16, aiming to shed light on a key moment in India's recent history.