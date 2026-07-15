Prakash moves 'Immortal' to September 4 avoiding 'Jana Nayagan' clash
Entertainment
GV Prakash Kumar has pushed back the release of his movie Immortal from July 23 to September 4, so it doesn't clash with Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated Jana Nayagan.
Sharing the update on Twitter, Prakash said, "Best of luck team JN...#immortal will release in theaters on September 4th with ur support and love..." showing respect for Vijay's massive influence in Tamil cinema.
'Immortal' benefits from Vijay's influence
Vijay's box office power has led several films, including Immortal, to reschedule, highlighting just how much sway he holds in the industry.
Fans are now excited for both releases, and Immortal gets a clearer shot at success without competing against a major blockbuster.