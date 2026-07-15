Prakash moves 'Immortal' to September 4 avoiding 'Jana Nayagan' clash

GV Prakash Kumar has pushed back the release of his movie Immortal from July 23 to September 4, so it doesn't clash with Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated Jana Nayagan.

Sharing the update on Twitter, Prakash said, "Best of luck team JN...#immortal will release in theaters on September 4th with ur support and love..." showing respect for Vijay's massive influence in Tamil cinema.