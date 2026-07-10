Prakash Raj secures bail in voter ID case

Complaint details

Complainant moved court after no action was taken

The complainant alleged that no action was taken by the police on his complaint. He later approached the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and the Election Commission of India. After receiving no response from either authority, he moved the court. The 48th ACJM Court had reportedly issued summonses to Raj on two occasions, directing him to appear before it, but he did not appear on either date.