Prakash Raj secures bail in voter ID case
What's the story
Actor Prakash Raj appeared before a Bengaluru court on Friday in connection with a voter ID-related case. The 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against him for allegedly failing to respond to court notices. During the hearing, his lawyers sought recall of the warrant, and he personally appeared before the court to seek bail.
Legal proceedings
Raj was granted bail on furnishing a cash surety
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court recalled the non-bailable warrant and granted bail to Raj. He was granted bail on furnishing a cash surety of ₹4,000, bringing the immediate proceedings arising from the warrant to a close. His counsel argued that summons had never been served on him and they had learned about the proceedings only through media reports and other sources.
Case background
Case against Raj pertains to multiple voter IDs
The case against Raj relates to allegations that he possesses voter identity cards in multiple states. A complaint was filed in 2019 by advocate Dileep Kumar at the Halasuru Gate Police Station, alleging that the actor held voter ID cards for four electoral rolls across three states, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. If proved, these allegations would violate election rules as per Election Commission regulations, which state a citizen can be registered as a voter only in one place.
Complaint details
Complainant moved court after no action was taken
The complainant alleged that no action was taken by the police on his complaint. He later approached the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and the Election Commission of India. After receiving no response from either authority, he moved the court. The 48th ACJM Court had reportedly issued summonses to Raj on two occasions, directing him to appear before it, but he did not appear on either date.