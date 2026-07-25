Prakash Raj praises NEET-UG protesters after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Entertainment
Actor Prakash Raj gave a big shout-out to students and activists who protested exam irregularities like NEET-UG.
After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, Raj posted on Instagram, "Congratulations my Dear Cockroaches.. Dear Sonam Wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth. You Have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees. #justasking."
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, admits exam irregularities
Facing heavy pressure over the exam scandal, Pradhan stepped down and publicly admitted the issues in his resignation letter.
He expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the opportunity to serve and promised to keep working for students.
Protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar celebrated the news, sharing videos of their moment online.