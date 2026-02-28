Prakash Raj no longer part of Prabhas's 'Spirit'?
What's the story
Actor Prakash Raj is no longer a part of the upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, reported Hindustan Times. His name was missing from the recently released poster featuring Vivek Oberoi's character, despite being announced as part of the cast last year. This comes after reports of a creative disagreement between Raj and Vanga on set earlier this month.
Social media response
Raj had dismissed exit reports earlier
Earlier, Raj had dismissed the reports of his exit from Spirit on social media. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers... On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes..and you whatsup factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life (laughing emoji)."
Poster reveal
'Spirit' poster featured Oberoi, Desai, but not Raj
The recent poster featured Oberoi in a cold backdrop, smoking a cigar in a purple velvet robe. He was also seen carrying a sword while standing on a couch. The poster also introduced Aishwarya Desai, who plays an important role in the film. The caption mentioned the names of key cast members and technicians but did not include Raj's name, further fueling speculation about his exit.
Director's comeback
Everything to know about 'Spirit'
Spirit marks Vanga's return to Telugu cinema after a decade. His last Telugu release was the 2017 hit Arjun Reddy. He later moved to Hindi films with Kabir Singh and then gave his biggest hit with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, which reportedly earned ₹915 crore worldwide. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, Spirit will reportedly be released in eight languages on March 5, 2027.