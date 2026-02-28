Prakash Raj no longer part of Prabhas's 'Spirit'?

Actor Prakash Raj is no longer a part of the upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri , reported Hindustan Times. His name was missing from the recently released poster featuring Vivek Oberoi's character, despite being announced as part of the cast last year. This comes after reports of a creative disagreement between Raj and Vanga on set earlier this month.

Social media response Raj had dismissed exit reports earlier Earlier, Raj had dismissed the reports of his exit from Spirit on social media. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers... On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes..and you whatsup factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life (laughing emoji)."

Poster reveal 'Spirit' poster featured Oberoi, Desai, but not Raj The recent poster featured Oberoi in a cold backdrop, smoking a cigar in a purple velvet robe. He was also seen carrying a sword while standing on a couch. The poster also introduced Aishwarya Desai, who plays an important role in the film. The caption mentioned the names of key cast members and technicians but did not include Raj's name, further fueling speculation about his exit.

