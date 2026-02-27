'Spirit': Vivek Oberoi looks sharp in first-look poster

The makers of the highly anticipated film Spirit have unveiled the first look poster of actor Vivek Oberoi . The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri , is set to release on March 5, 2027. With this announcement, the film's star-studded cast has been further bolstered by Oberoi's addition.

Character reveal Oberoi looks ahead with a cigar and sword Oberoi's entry into the world of Spirit is marked by a powerful first look that showcases his commanding screen presence. While a cigar dangles from a sophistically dressed Oberoi, he has a sword-like object held in his hand as a woman sits in front of him, taking drugs. The film also marks the debut of Aishwarya Desai, who is expected to bring fresh energy to this ambitious project.

Film's ambition Film to be released in 8 languages Spirit is being mounted as a large-scale pan-world entertainer and will be released in eight languages. This decision underscores the film's ambition to resonate with audiences across different markets. The film's plot details remain under wraps, but it is expected to be an action-packed drama that showcases Prabhas in a powerful role.

Character details Prabhas to play an IPS officer in 'Spirit' According to Filmfare, Prabhas will be seen as an IPS officer in Spirit. The actor has reportedly lost weight for the role and is expected to enthrall fans with his lean look. A source cited by the entertainment portal said, "A photoshoot will be organized on Prabhas to lock his look and hairstyle for the cop role."

Teaser insights Recently, audio teaser of 'Spirit' was released Earlier, the makers of Spirit released a one-minute-long audio teaser in five Indian languages. The teaser featured a conversation between a jailer and his assistant about an ex-cop in remand. At the end of the sound teaser, Prabhas's voice was heard saying, "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." He repeated, "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit." "One bad habit" is a tag line of the film. A partial first-look poster of Prabhas was also released later.