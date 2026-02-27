Prakash Raj rubbishes 'Spirit' exit rumors, calls out 'toxic peddlers'
Prakash Raj has set the record straight—he denied reports that he was leaving Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit, despite reports claiming he quit over creative differences.
Taking to X, he called out the "toxic #Fakenews peddlers" and denied those rumors.
Raj's clarification on the matter
Raj pointed out that his scenes haven't even started filming yet, so all the speculation is just that—speculation.
In his words: "We have not even started shooting for my scenes and you WhatsApp factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life."
He also told reporters these rumors are "nonsense" and news to him.
More about 'Spirit'
Spirit is a pan-India action film starring Prabhas as a cop, with Triptii Dimri stepping in after Deepika Padukone exited due to scheduling issues.
Vivek Oberoi plays the villain, and Harshavardhan Rameshwar is back with director Vanga after their big hit Animal.
Production start date not confirmed (no evidence in the source that production began in November 2025).