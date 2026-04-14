Prakash says marriage with Kundrra not happening anytime soon
Entertainment
Tejasswi Prakash just set the record straight: she and Karan Kundrra aren't tying the knot anytime soon.
The two, who started dating after Bigg Boss 15, are still together, but Prakash told Bombay Times with a laugh, "That's not happening anytime soon (laughs)."
Prakash credits Kundrra, references Chopra's 'Fashion'
Beyond their relationship, Tejasswi and Karan have teamed up for shows like Lock Upp and Laughter Chefs, which she says helped her learn a lot from his experience.
Recently, Tejasswi also stole the spotlight as showstopper at Bombay Times Fashion Week, even comparing her big runway moment to Priyanka Chopra's iconic scene in Fashion (definitely a confidence boost!).