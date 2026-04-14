Prakash says marriage with Kundrra not happening anytime soon

Prakash credits Kundrra, references Chopra's 'Fashion'

Beyond their relationship, Tejasswi and Karan have teamed up for shows like Lock Upp and Laughter Chefs, which she says helped her learn a lot from his experience.

Recently, Tejasswi also stole the spotlight as showstopper at Bombay Times Fashion Week, even comparing her big runway moment to Priyanka Chopra's iconic scene in Fashion (definitely a confidence boost!).