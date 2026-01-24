Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand's wedding celebrations are on!
Singer Prakriti Kakar just kicked off her two-week wedding festivities with Vinay Anand, starting with a classic mehendi ceremony.
She wore a soft green lehenga with mirror work, surrounded by marigold decor.
Her sisters, Sukriti and Akriti, surprised her with a cozy bachelorette party at Lake Pawna—think games, art sessions, custom tees, and even balloons printed with her photos.
A dream venue (with a story)
The couple picked Fort Barwara near Jaipur for their big day—a choice inspired by a Udaipur trip and Prakriti's childhood wish for a palace wedding.
It took some convincing to get their families on board!
After the Jaipur ceremony, they'll celebrate in Delhi and wrap things up with a Mumbai reception for industry friends.