'Pralay': Makers aim to hire '28 Days Later' prosthetics team
What's the story
The makers of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Pralay are reportedly in talks with the prosthetics team of 28 Days Later (2002) to create realistic zombie effects. The film, directed by Jai Mehta, is expected to be one of the few mainstream Hindi films in the zombie survival genre, with a heavy emphasis on practical effects.
Team discussions
'The makers want those infected by the zombies...'
Pralay's production team has approached Barrie Gower, Lisa Crawley, Kate Hill, and Adrian Getley, who were part of the primary prosthetics team for 28 Days Later.
A source told Mid-Day, "Pralay is envisioned as a large-scale survival horror film with extensive practical effects."
"The makers want those infected by the zombies on screen to look terrifying and convincing."
"They have been considering some of the best prosthetic talents globally and the 28 Days Later team naturally came up in discussions."
Filming schedule
Australia chosen for its diverse landscapes
The first major schedule of Pralay has been planned in Australia, where a large part of the film's post-apocalyptic world will be shot.
"Although the story unfolds in a zombie-ravaged Mumbai, Australia has been chosen for its diverse landscapes," said the source.
The final prosthetics team is expected to be confirmed before Mehta begins filming.
Production timeline
Singh's paternity leave to affect 'Pralay' shooting
Singh is likely to kick off filming for Pralay next month, after which he will take planned paternity leave to welcome his second child with wife Deepika Padukone.
The film is expected to pause production after the actor completes the first phase of shooting.
As per Variety India, work will resume in 2027 following Singh's return from his break.
However, the makers have not confirmed any details about either the prosthetics team or the production schedule yet.