'Pralay': Makers aim to hire '28 Days Later' prosthetics team

Pralay's production team has approached Barrie Gower, Lisa Crawley, Kate Hill, and Adrian Getley, who were part of the primary prosthetics team for 28 Days Later.

A source told Mid-Day, "Pralay is envisioned as a large-scale survival horror film with extensive practical effects."

"The makers want those infected by the zombies on screen to look terrifying and convincing."

"They have been considering some of the best prosthetic talents globally and the 28 Days Later team naturally came up in discussions."