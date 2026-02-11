'Pralay': Ranveer Singh's most expensive solo project
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is set to star in Pralay, a high-budget zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta (of Scam 1992 fame), with a release date yet to be announced.
Reportedly set in a dystopian Mumbai, with some reports suggesting a COVID-19-era backdrop, the story follows a family's fight for survival amid chaos and intense action.
Budget, cast, genre: Everything to know
Pralay is Singh's most expensive solo project yet, with a ₹300 crore budget and his hands-on involvement from script to VFX.
The film marks Kalyani Priyadarshan's Bollywood debut as the female lead, and Alia Bhatt might join for another on-screen reunion with Singh.
As a large-scale apocalyptic zombie saga, it's aiming to shake up Bollywood thrillers—and definitely worth keeping on your radar.