Prasad debuts as Parshi in 'Yellamma' on March 5, 2027
Entertainment
Music icon Devi Sri Prasad is switching things up; he's starring as Parshi in his first-ever acting role with the film Yellamma.
The movie, directed by Venu Yeldandi, promises a raw, rustic vibe and will hit theaters on March 5, 2027.
Prasad composes 'Yellamma' soundtrack multilingual release
Not just acting, DSP is also composing the soundtrack for Yellamma.
Produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film will release in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
While much about the story is still under wraps, the film marks DSP's big leap from music to movies.