'Prathichaya' trailer out: Nivin Pauly-B Unnikrishnan's political thriller looks promising
Mohanlal has just unveiled the trailer for Prathichaya, a new political thriller starring Nivin Pauly and directed by B Unnikrishnan.
This marks the first collaboration between Nivin Pauly and B Unnikrishnan.
The film was shot across Kerala, the Himalayas, St Petersburg, and Dubai over nearly 100 days—so expect some pretty diverse backdrops.
'Prathichaya' trailer
The trailer kicks off with Nivin's character giving a Ted Talk-style speech referencing icons like Gandhi and Nehru, before diving into Kerala's intense world of protests and political drama.
He plays a secretary-turned-kingmaker navigating scandals and power games.
With an ensemble cast and stylish visuals drawing comparisons to hits like Lucifer, Prathichaya is expected to release during the Perunnal season—definitely one to watch if you're into sharp political stories with a modern edge.