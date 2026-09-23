'Rich-looking actors...': Pratik Gandhi on Bollywood's obsession with looks

Gandhi opened up about his early career, saying he missed out on roles because he didn't look "rich enough."

He said, "This happened in my initial years when I would audition for television shows."

"Even today, when I speak to my friends, I realize that the messages that get forwarded to aspiring actors is still the same."

"There's a requirement of rich-looking actors and that those who are rich-looking only should apply. What's this rich look? I don't know."