'Open to all genres': Pratik Gandhi talks career choices
What's the story
Pratik Gandhi, who won hearts with his performance in Scam 1992, is now looking forward to a diverse slate of films. The actor believes that certain genres can change the way audiences perceive an actor and is open to exploring them. In a recent interview with The Times of India, he spoke about his upcoming projects and genre preferences.
Genre exploration
Gandhi's thoughts on love stories and action films
Gandhi said, "I am open to all different genres. There are a couple of genres that are largely celebrated in India, one is action and the other is love stories."
"The moment people see you in one of those, they put a different stamp on you."
"I want everything that I do to actually hit the right chord with the audience, the way Scam did," he added.
Future films
Update on Gandhi's upcoming projects
Gandhi is happy with the variety of scripts coming his way.
He revealed, "I am happy with the kind of scripts that I am approached with because these are all different scripts from different genres."
The actor has several projects lined up for release, including Netflix's Hum Hindustani and a film with Shonali Bose.
He said these films are almost ready and will soon make their way to the audience.
The actor was last seen in the ZEE5 drama Ghamasaan.