Pratilipi's Double Tap Films and TikTok stream 21 Hindi series
Entertainment
Pratilipi's Double Tap Films is partnering with TikTok to bring 21 Hindi microdrama series to audiences in the US Canada, Brazil, and Japan. It's a big step for Indian vertical-format content going global.
The shows will stream in Hindi with subtitles tailored for each region.
Revenue share deal tests global appeal
This one-year deal runs on a revenue-sharing model and will test if international viewers vibe with Indian short-form stories like Avnika Ki Shaadi and CEO Se Romeo.
India's microdrama scene is booming, worth ₹650 crore last year and expected to grow over 50% annually thanks to AI-powered production and rising demand in smaller cities.