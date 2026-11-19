Pratt to star in 'The Traveler' adaptation of Eckert's novel
Chris Pratt is taking on a new sci-fi adventure as the lead in The Traveler, a movie adaptation of Joseph Eckert's novel.
Produced under his fresh deal with Paramount Pictures, the film follows a reluctant time traveler and his son, with direction by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.
Rhodes wrote 'The Traveler' emotional sci-fi
This story mixes futuristic action with real emotional depth: think heartbreak, hope, and wild possibilities.
Written by Justin Rhodes, it continues Pratt's streak in sci-fi after Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.
If you're into heartfelt adventures with a twist of time travel, this one's worth keeping an eye on.