'Deool Band' to return with Part 3, set in America
What's the story
Filmmaker Pravin Tarde has begun work on Deool Band 3, the next installment in his popular franchise. The film will be set in America, reported Variety India. Tarde is currently developing the subject and working on the script. However, the project is still in its early stages and may take some time before it goes on the floors.
Franchise overview
'Deool Band' and 'Deool Band 2' storylines
The first film, Deool Band, released in 2015, explored themes of faith, doubt, and the search for answers.
It told the story of a young man whose scientific outlook challenges deeply held religious beliefs.
Its sequel, Deool Band 2 (2026), follows a grieving village woman who battles rural hardship and local exploitation after her husband dies by suicide.
Director's journey
Everything else to know about the filmmaker
Tarde, a familiar face in many popular Marathi films, made his directorial debut with Deool Band.
Apart from the Deool Band franchise, he has also directed films like Mulshi Pattern, Dharmaveer, Sarsenapati Hambirrao, and Dharmaveer 2.
The cast, storyline, and production schedule for Deool Band 3 will be announced later.