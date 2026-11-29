Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is already a blockbuster before release, pulling in ₹73.66 crore and selling almost 12 lakh tickets ahead of its December 17 debut.

The opening day alone has seen ₹29.37 crore in sales, with 462 shows marked housefull and 123 shows completely sold out across 85 cities.

Safe to say, excitement is sky-high.