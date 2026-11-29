Pre-sales reach ₹73.66cr as 'Avengers: Doomsday' sells almost 12L tickets
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is already a blockbuster before release, pulling in ₹73.66 crore and selling almost 12 lakh tickets ahead of its December 17 debut.
The opening day alone has seen ₹29.37 crore in sales, with 462 shows marked housefull and 123 shows completely sold out across 85 cities.
Safe to say, excitement is sky-high.
Russos direct Downey as Doctor Doom
Directed by the Russo brothers, the film features Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom, and features heroes from Fantastic Four, X-Men, and MCU regulars like Steve Rogers and Thor.
The English version is especially popular (₹61.25 crore in pre-sales), with major buzz in cities like NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru; fans are clearly counting down for this epic Marvel team-up!