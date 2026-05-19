When, where to watch Preity Zinta's 'Vibe'
What's the story
Preity Zinta is making a comeback to Indian cinema after eight years with the film Vibe. The movie, directed by and starring Kunal Kemmu, will be released in theaters on September 18, the makers announced on Tuesday. It also stars debutante Vanshika Dhir and Sparsh Shrivastava. The film was first revealed at Prime Video's 2026 slate announcement event. Hence, one can expect the film to land on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.
Plot details
Plot and production details of 'Vibe'
Vibe reportedly revolves around two close friends whose simple lives take a thrilling turn, leading them on an adventure that tests their survival skills and friendship. The film is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under Drongo Films, marking Amazon MGM Studios's first project. If Lahore 1947 skips its Independence Day 2026 release, Vibe will be Zinta's comeback film.
Upcoming projects
About the other upcoming project of Zinta
As mentioned, Zinta will also be seen in Lahore 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. It reportedly draws inspiration from Asghar Wajahat's famous play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai. Zinta now lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twins Jai and Gia, but often visits India for work commitments.
Career highlights
Other projects of Kemmu, Shrivastava
Kemmu made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express in 2024, a comedy film that became a box office hit. He also starred in Netflix's web series Single Papa, about a man who decides to adopt a baby boy after separating from his wife. Meanwhile, Shrivastava became popular after Laapataa Ladies and has starred in Jamtara, Dupahiya, and Ae Watan Mere Watan.