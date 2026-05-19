When, where to watch Preity Zinta's 'Vibe' 

Preity Zinta is making a comeback to Indian cinema after eight years with the film Vibe. The movie, directed by and starring Kunal Kemmu , will be released in theaters on September 18, the makers announced on Tuesday. It also stars debutante Vanshika Dhir and Sparsh Shrivastava. The film was first revealed at Prime Video's 2026 slate announcement event. Hence, one can expect the film to land on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

Plot details Plot and production details of 'Vibe' Vibe reportedly revolves around two close friends whose simple lives take a thrilling turn, leading them on an adventure that tests their survival skills and friendship. The film is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under Drongo Films, marking Amazon MGM Studios's first project. If Lahore 1947 skips its Independence Day 2026 release, Vibe will be Zinta's comeback film.

Upcoming projects About the other upcoming project of Zinta As mentioned, Zinta will also be seen in Lahore 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. It reportedly draws inspiration from Asghar Wajahat's famous play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai. Zinta now lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twins Jai and Gia, but often visits India for work commitments.

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