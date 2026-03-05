Preity Zinta shares Holi wishes, says 'grateful' to be back
Preity Zinta just shared how relieved she is to be back in Mumbai after what she called a "very stressful trip from across the world."
Her post comes amid ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.
Zinta's update quickly caught attention amid reports of ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.
Zinta's post on Instagram
On Instagram, Zinta posted colorful Holi photos with her family and husband Gene Goodenough, saying she was so grateful to be safe & to be able to celebrate Holi after a rough couple of weeks.
She also sent out warm wishes: wishing everyone a happy Holi and that all their lives be filled with the colors of happiness, while sharing that her thoughts are with those still struggling due to the conflict.
On the work front
Besides her social updates, Preity is gearing up for her new film 'Lahore 1947,' releasing August 13.
The movie features big names like Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, with music by AR Rahman—definitely one to watch out for later this year.