'Prem Keetanu' starring Pahariya and Khurana releases October 2
Entertainment
Get ready for Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana, hitting the big screen on October 2.
Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film dives into nostalgia and youth, so it's got something for both Gen Z and your parents.
The cast also features Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi, and Nikhil Vijay.
Verma's Avanika Films debuts 'Prem Keetanu'
Prem Keetanu is the very first project from Gaurav Verma's Avanika Films (led by Gaurav Verma of Darlings and Jawan fame), co-presented by Phars Films.
If you're keeping tabs on these actors: Veer Pahariya will be seen soon in Naam: To Live Is War, while Aparshakti Khurana is teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for Gunmaaster G9.