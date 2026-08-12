'Prem Keetanu' starring Pahariya and Khurana releases October 2

Get ready for Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana, hitting the big screen on October 2.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film dives into nostalgia and youth, so it's got something for both Gen Z and your parents.

The cast also features Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi, and Nikhil Vijay.