'Premada Oorali' hits ₹100cr in 28 days with Karnataka support

Though it opened quietly with less than ₹10 lakh on day one, multiple festive holidays in Week 4 quickly boosted it.

If this momentum keeps up, Premada Oorali could cross ₹100 crore in Karnataka alone and might even reach ₹125 crore, which will make it the fourth highest-grossing Kannada film ever in Karnataka after Kantara Chapter 1, Kantara, and KGF Chapter 2.

This success came as a big surprise for Sandalwood, as it recently saw a mishap with Toxic.