'Premada Oorali' hits ₹100cr in 28 days with Karnataka support
Entertainment
Premada Oorali has made waves by joining the ₹100 crore club at the Indian box office just 28 days after its release.
The film saw a huge boost from festive holidays and strong support in Karnataka, where it earned nearly all of its ₹101.5 crore total.
'Premada Oorali' could reach Karnataka ₹125cr
Though it opened quietly with less than ₹10 lakh on day one, multiple festive holidays in Week 4 quickly boosted it.
If this momentum keeps up, Premada Oorali could cross ₹100 crore in Karnataka alone and might even reach ₹125 crore, which will make it the fourth highest-grossing Kannada film ever in Karnataka after Kantara Chapter 1, Kantara, and KGF Chapter 2.
This success came as a big surprise for Sandalwood, as it recently saw a mishap with Toxic.