'Premada Oorali' Kannada film earns 25cr, revives single screens
Premada Oorali, a Kannada film released on September 25, 2026, is making waves by earning ₹25 crore at the box office, despite a modest ₹2 crore budget.
Directed by Manoj Kumar and featuring fresh faces alongside Rangayana Raghu, the movie has drawn crowds back to single-screen theaters in smaller towns like Raichuru and Kolar.
'Premada Oorali' holds strong in Bengaluru
Even with big releases like The Paradise and Drishyam The Conclusion in Bengaluru, Premada Oorali is holding strong. Its focus on village life and family bonds has really clicked with audiences.
Director Suri credits the film's emotional impact for its popularity.
With over 700 shows running and a wider release set for October 9, 2026, its success is inspiring more filmmakers to explore relatable, feel-good stories in Kannada cinema.