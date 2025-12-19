Next Article
'Premante' now streaming on Netflix after 4-week theatrical run
Missed it in theaters? Premante, the Telugu romantic drama starring Priyadarshi and Anandhi, is now on Netflix after a month-long big screen run.
Released in late November, you can stream it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, or Malayalam—with English subtitles—starting December 19, 2025.
What's the story?
Premante follows a married couple whose relationship gets shaken by secrets from the husband's past and a police officer's actions.
As trust is tested, the future of their marriage hangs in the balance.
Who made it (and how did it do)?
Produced by Asian Cinemas, Spirit Media, and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas with music by Leon James and TV anchor Suma in a supporting role, Premante earned about ₹1.95 crore worldwide—including ₹15 lakh overseas—during its four-week theater run.