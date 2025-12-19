'Premante' now streaming on Netflix after 4-week theatrical run Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

Missed it in theaters? Premante, the Telugu romantic drama starring Priyadarshi and Anandhi, is now on Netflix after a month-long big screen run.

Released in late November, you can stream it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, or Malayalam—with English subtitles—starting December 19, 2025.